After yesterday's fiscal Q4 results beat top and bottom line estimates, Cowen raises Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) price target from $375 to the Street-high matching $450 and maintains an Outperform rating.

The firm expects Lam's momentum to "continue into CY21 as memory customers start ramping up their spend" but notes that the memory cycle is "still in its infancy."

Stifel stays on the sidelines with a Hold rating but lifts Lam's target from $305 to $352, saying the company gave "a strong September outlook and provided commentary that suggested memory spending trends appeared healthy in the second half of the year."

The firm says Lam's comments point to "a potential broadening of this memory spend entering December," which would positively and "dramatically" alter Stifel's thesis.

LRCX shares are up 0.9% pre-market to $364.

