Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) gains 1.6% in premarket trading after Q2 adjusted EPS of 80 cents beats the average analyst estimate as the company's U.S. segment benefited from reduced promotional activity and more favorable volume/mix.

Compares with 78 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net sales of $6.65B exceeds the consensus estimate of $6.54B and rose 3.8% Y/Y.

Organic net sales increased 7.4%, driven by increased retail demand that more than offset lower foodservice-related sales, each stimulated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pricing increased 2.2 percentage points vs. the prior-year period, primarily from a lower level of promotional activity. Volume/mix grew 5.2 pp vs. the prior year period

KHC performed its 2020 annual impairment test, which resulted in recording non-cash goodwill impairment losses of ~$1.8B in certain reporting units and non-cash intangible asset impairment losses of ~$1.1B in certain intangible assets.

The charges resulted in Q2 net loss of $1.7B, or $1.35 per share.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

