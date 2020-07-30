On an adjusted basis net income was $372M, or $0.88 per diluted share vs. $470M, or $1.1 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Core price of 1.3% vs. 4.2% a year earlier. Collection and disposal yield of 1.6% vs. 2.7% in the second quarter of 2019. Total company volumes declined 10.3%.

On an adjusted basis, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue improved 30 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2019.

The company remains focused on taking steps to manage costs to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Steps include swift labor and route optimization in response to reduced volumes, reducing overtime hours, limiting hiring, eliminating non-essential expenses and costs, and reducing incentive compensation accruals.

Outlook for 2020: Total revenue is expected to decline between 4% and 5% when compared to full year 2019. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin is forecast to be in the range of 28.0% to 28.5%, or flat to down 50 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

WM -0.7% premarket

Q2 results