QCOM, UPS among premarket gainers

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) +130% on decision to surrender health Canada licenses for subsidiary FV Pharma.
Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +76% with affordable EV launch.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) +71% on launch of COVID-19 study in the U.S.
At Home (NYSE:HOME) +47% on guiding FQ2 revenue above consensus.
Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) +30% on upgrading Taoping smart cloud platform to expand its business.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) +29% on Q2 results.
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) +29% to combine with F-star Therapeutics to pursue mission of creating next generation immunotherapies.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +28%.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +25%.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +25%.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) +25%.
Apache (NASDAQ:APA) +16% on Q2 results.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) +15%.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) +15% on beginning shipping FastPack COVID-19 antibody test.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) +15% on Q2 results.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) +14% on Q2 results.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) +12% on Q2 results.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) +11% on receiving rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for Ganaxolone for the treatment of CDKL5 deficiency disorder.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) +11% on Q2 results.
UPS (NYSE:UPS) +11% on Q2 results.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +11% on encouraging action in preclinical study.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) +10% on Q2 results.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) +9% on Q2 results.
Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) +9%.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) +9% on Q2 results.