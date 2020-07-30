QCOM, UPS among premarket gainers

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) +130% on decision to surrender health Canada licenses for subsidiary FV Pharma.

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +76% with affordable EV launch.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) +71% on launch of COVID-19 study in the U.S.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) +47% on guiding FQ2 revenue above consensus.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) +30% on upgrading Taoping smart cloud platform to expand its business.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) +29% on Q2 results.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) +29% to combine with F-star Therapeutics to pursue mission of creating next generation immunotherapies.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +28% .

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +25% .

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +25% .

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) +25% .

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) +16% on Q2 results.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) +15% .

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) +15% on beginning shipping FastPack COVID-19 antibody test.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) +15% on Q2 results.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) +14% on Q2 results.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) +12% on Q2 results.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) +11% on receiving rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for Ganaxolone for the treatment of CDKL5 deficiency disorder.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) +11% on Q2 results.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) +11% on Q2 results.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +11% on encouraging action in preclinical study.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) +10% on Q2 results.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) +9% on Q2 results.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) +9% .