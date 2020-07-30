ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) -3.3% pre-market after posting a larger than expected Q2 loss, hit by plunging crude oil prices and weak demand due to coronavirus lockdowns.

The company says it earned $23.09/bbl sold in the quarter, compared with its realized price of $50.50/bbl a year earlier.

GAAP earnings came in at $260M, including gains on the completion of the Australia-West divestiture and an unrealized gain on Conoco's stake in Cenovus Energy.

Q2 cash flow from operations plummeted 95% to $157M from $2.26B a year ago.

Q2 production excluding Libya fell 24% Y/Y to 981K boe/day from 309K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, after the company curtailed 225K boe/day in the quarter.

Conoco says it has restored curtailed production in Alaska and started bringing some curtailed volumes in the Lower 48 back on line in July, expecting to be fully restored in September.

At Surmont, the company began restoring production in July though the ramp up will be slower due to planned turnarounds and limited staffing in the field as a COVID-19 mitigation measure.