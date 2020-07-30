Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) announces positive results from a preclinical study evaluating COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800 in non-human primates.

It says the candidate was effective in protecting rhesus macaques from live virus challenge 13 weeks after the last vaccination based on one shot, including memory T and B cell immune responses. Neutralizing antibodies and T cells "lasted in the blood" for more than four months after the initial dose. Antibody levels were similar to or greater than those found in convalescent plasma.

A Phase 2/3 trial in humans should launch this summer.