U.S. economy shrank by one-third in Q2

Q2 GDP (initial estimate) -32.9% vs. -34.1% consensus, -5.0% prior.

Reflects stay-at-home orders issued in March and April to slow the spread of COVID-19, which resulted in lower spending across most parts of the economy.

Reflects slumps in personal consumption expenditures, exports, private inventory investment, nonresidential fixed investment, residential fixed investment, and state and local government spending, partly offset by an increase in federal government spending.

Price index for gross domestic purchased fell 1.5% in Q2 vs. 1.4% increase in Q1.

PCE price index -1.9% vs. +1.3% prior.

Excluding food and energy prices, PCE price index food and energy prices, -1.1% vs. +1.6% prior.