Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks discloses the sale this week of about another 20K shares of stock at prices ranging from $76.79-$80.43. At this point, he's basically sold every bit of stock that he's allowed to sell.

He still has a sizable stake in the company via stock options, of which he was granted 20K more this week.

Earlier today, it was reported that Johnson & Johnson's experimental Covid-19 vaccine protected a group of monkeys with just a single shot. J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels: The data "show our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate generated a strong antibody response and provided protection with a single dose... The findings give us confidence as we progress our vaccine development and upscale manufacturing."

