Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) pops 16.3% pre-market to $8.01 after Q2 results beat estimates despite a 31% Y/Y revenue decline, driven by invoice credits to marketplace customers.

Average monthly unique visitors were up 6% Y/Y to 22.8M.

Traffic (visits) grew 10% to 144M and 75% came from mobile users.

Cars.com lost about 900 dealer customers due to the pandemic.

Monthly average revenue per dealer dropped 33% Y/Y thanks to financial relief offered to dealers amid the pandemic.

