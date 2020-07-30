Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) announces that its SyncServer S650 M-Code time server has received approval from the U.S. Air Force GPS Directorate of the Los Angeles Air Force Base for use in support of military communication systems, radars and networks.

M-Code is an encrypted military signal broadcasted in GPS frequency bands and is required by congressional mandate for mission critical Department of Defense applications in hostile environments.

The SyncServer S650 M-Code equipped time and frequency instrument is a rack mounted server device that synchronizes to the atomic clocks aboard GPS satellites via M-Code.

