The SDPR Financial Sector ETF (XLF, -1.4% ) is the worst-performing sector in premarket trading.

XLF overcame a hesitant open yesterday, rallying into the Fed announcement and then tacking on some gains afterwards to finish up 1.9%.

The Fed brought no surprises, but today the market is digesting Fed Chairman Powell’s assertion of the FOMC not even “thinking about thinking about thinking about” raising rates with the stalemate in fiscal stimulus negotiations.

The prospect of no stimulus and federal jobless benefits disappearing just as the employment rebound is stalling is moving some cash into safety and curbing inflation expectations further – both of which are weighing on rates and financial stocks.

The 2-year Treasury yield is at 0.12%, down about half a basis point, and the 10-year yield is at 0.56%, off more than 2 basis points. The real 10-year rate, measured by inflation protected Treasuries, is down in record territory at -0.98%.

That brings the 10-year breakeven inflation rates, at 1.54%, to levels not seen since late February.

Given the recent history of inflation surprising to the downside, the market will avoid ratcheting up inflation forecasts “until it’s absolutely obvious that COVID has been more inflationary than deflationary," Michael Sahoul of Marketfield Asset Management told Bloomberg.

While underperforming the broader market sharply in the past 6 months, XLF has kept pace with the S&P in the last month. The Invesco KBW Banking ETF (KBWB, -1.5% ) up as well, although lagging the sector.

Sector Watch

Beer stocks are frothy before the bell. AB Inbev (BUD, +4.2%) and Molson Coors (TAP, +6.4%) cruising past top- and bottom-line forecasts.

While at-home imbibing has increased during the pandemic the big breweries look to have navigated a period of complete shutdown of bars, stadiums and concert venues well.

Of note, AB Inbev highlighting its digital efforts, including its digital B2B platform and “proprietary platforms in response to the crisis, such as Tienda Cerca, a free online delivery service that is now used by approximately 400 000 neighborhood shops in eight markets in Latin America.”