Eli Lilly (LLY) Q2 results:

Revenues: $5,499.4M (-2.4%).

Key product sales: Trulicity: $1,229.8M (+20%); Humalog: $555.1M (-18%); Alimta: $539.1M (-7%); Taltz: $395.2M (+12%); Humulin: $313.6M (-3%); Basaglar: $290.4M (flat); Forteo: $252.7M (-30%); Jardiance: $262M (+31%); Cyramza: $256.7M (+6%); Verzenio: $208.6M (+56%); Olumiant: $145.0M (+42%).

Net Income: $1,412M (+6.4%); EPS: $1.55 (+7.6%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,721.2M (+24.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.89 (+26.0%).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $23.7B-24.2B (unch); EPS: $6.48 - 6.68 from $6.20 - 6.40; non-GAAP EPS: $7.20 - 7.40 from $6.70 - 6.90.

The negative impact of the COVID-19 on Q2 included ~$250M of decreased customer buying largely offsetting product stocking in Q1, as well as ~$250M of lower revenue due to delayed new patient prescription trends.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

