Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.36 easily beats the average analyst estimate of $1.18 even as it declined from $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

MA rises 1.5% in premarket trading.

Q2 net revenue of $3.34B, exceeding the $3.26B consensus, fell 19% from $4.11B in Q2 2019.

During the quarter, gross dollar volume fell 10% to $1.38T (vs. $1.35T consensus) on local currency basis, cross-border volume dove 45% on local currency basis, and switched transaction slipped 10%.

Total operating expenses of $1.63B declined 5% Y/Y.

Q2 operating margin of 51.2% fell from 58.3% a year ago.

"Our platform uniquely positions us to support the shift to digital across consumer and business payments that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including an increase in consumers’ preference for contactless payments," said AjayBanga, Mastercard CEO

