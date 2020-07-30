ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -2.7% pre-market despite reporting a smaller than forecast Q2 adjusted loss and better than expected EBITDA of $707M, driven by lower than expected operating costs.

Q2 revenues fell 43% to $10.98B from $14.84B a year ago, as COVID-19 led to a 23.7% sequential reduction in steel shipments.

"The first six months of the year, and particularly the second quarter, have been one of the most difficult periods in the history of the company," CEO Lakshmi Mittal said, but the company expects steel shipments will improve in Q3.

Net debt fell to $7.8B at the end of June from $9.5B at the end of March, the lowest since ArcelorMittal's creation in 2006 and closing in on its $7B target.

Goldman Sachs analysts see the results as positive, Bloomberg reports, with ArcelorMittal maintaining full-year guidance on cash needs and keeping its debt target as a priority.