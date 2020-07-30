Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said it doesn't expect to start increasing aircraft production again until around 2022.

Only five wide-body A350 planes will be produced per month, down from the previous rate of six (the rate was from about 10/month in April, while the narrow-body A320 was reduced by a third to 40/month).

The French planemaker posted a loss of €1.9B in the first half of the year, down from a profit of €1.2B a year earlier. It recorded only eight new orders between April and June, compared with 290 in the first quarter, and had an order backlog of 7,584 commercial aircraft as of June 30.

Airbus reported a €12.4B cash outflow during the first half of 2020, although the cost-cutting it announced in April meant only €4.4B of the outflow came in Q2, better than analysts had expected.

At the end of June, about 145 commercial aircraft could not be delivered because of the pandemic. Airbus is also cutting 15,000 jobs to cope with what CEO Guillaume Faury described as the industry's "gravest crisis."

"We have calibrated the business to face the new market environment on an industrial basis and the supply chain is now working in line with the new plan," Faury added, saying that "our ambition is not to consume cash" during the second half of the year.