TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) +2.3% PM, despite Q2 comparable profit falls 6% Y/Y to C$863M, partly hurt by a drop in uncontracted volumes of crude transported by its flagship Keystone pipeline due to a slump in energy demand.

TC Energy, however, said it did not expect the pandemic to have any material negative impact on its 2020 earnings or cash flows as most of its earnings come from long-term contracts.

Net income of C$1.3B is up from C$1.1B, a year ago, and includes a gain of C$408M partly related to the sale of a 65% stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The company's outlook for full year 2020 is essentially unchanged, and maintains quarterly dividend of C$0.81.

TRP reiterated today that it expects the Keystone XL pipeline to be placed into service in 2023; recently, Canada's Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan, vowing his support to the pipeline project.

It also said it was conducting a review of baseline costs, schedule and the impact of COVID-19 on its Coastal Gaslink pipeline.