Beating Q2 estimates and raising the full-year FCF outlook drive Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares up 8% PM.

For 2020, Diebold now expects FCF of $20-30M (consensus: $17.7M) versus the prior break-even forecast. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA views stay at $3.7-3.9B (consensus: $3.85B) and $400-440M (consensus: $356M).

In q2, Diebold reported record quarterly adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, and operating margin.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 15% Y/Y to $122.4M.

Gross margin was 27.8%, up from the 24.1% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 11% versus 6.4%.

