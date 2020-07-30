Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) will collaborate with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to develop and commercialize gene regulation therapies to treat neurodevelopmental conditions including autism spectrum disorder. The partnership will leverage SGMO's zinc finger protein transcription factors (ZFP-TFs) that upregulate the expression of key genes involved in the disorders.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, NVS will have exclusive rights to ZFP-TFs for three undisclosed genes and the option to license SGMO's proprietary adeno-associated viruses (AAVs).

NVS will pay SGMO $75M upfront, up to $720M in milestones and tiered high single-digit-to-sub-teen double-digit royalties on net sales on commercialized products from the collaboration.