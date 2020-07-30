EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) expands production with new autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) facility in China's Yunfu that will include a planned initial annual capacity of 600 units.

Yunfu government will invest RMB42M (US$6M) in the facility that is aimed to be established as an industry-leading AAV production center, including an R&D facility for air mobility solutions and a training center for operations and technical talents.

"The increasing market demands and commercialization of AAVs are driving us to expand our production and upgrade our manufacturing capabilities," said EHang founder, chairman and CEO Huazhi Hu.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, with the price target of $14.01.