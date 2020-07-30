As part of its restructuring plan, DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) +20.1% PM plans to reopen its Canadian 18 stores, located in major shopping malls, in Canada by August end under new and more favorable lease terms and conditions.

Under the new lease terms, the company would receive termination rights at the end of 2020, and the flexibility of an option to extend the leases.

DAVIDsTEA plans to send lease termination notices to its other 82 stores; effective in 30 days.

With its initial plan being reducing retail footprint significantly, the recent months strong performance of e-commerce and wholesales channels provided further validation of that strategy.

