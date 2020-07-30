Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) +0.5% pre-market after beating Q2 earnings expectations, but revenues fell by a greater than forecast 9% to $4.62B.

Q2 earnings decreased to $616M from $902M in the year-earlier quarter, hurt by a decline in sales from demand reduction related to COVID-19 and mild weather, largely offset by cost controls and constructive state regulatory actions completed at the company's utilities in 2019.

The share of Southern's Georgia Power subsidiary in forecast capital costs for Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear project rose by ~$150M, mostly due to the impacts of the pandemic.

CEO Thomas Fanning tells CNBC that Southern's sales decline has peaked, and customer response to the second wave of the coronavirus in the Southeast has been "less dramatic" as consumers adapt to shutdowns.