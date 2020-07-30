Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) posted a quarterly loss of C$304M, a turnaround from income of C$370M, a year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused crude oil prices to crash and sapped global fuel demand.

The company said quarterly production fell nearly 8% to 247,000 boe/day as Husky shut-in production to help cope up with the plunging crude prices. Average realized price for its blended crude oil fell to C$24.36/bbl from C$67.82 last year.

Its U.S. refinery throughput averaged 187,400 bbls/day, down from 237,300, a year ago.

2020 capital budget remains on track within the previously guided range of C$1.6-C$1.8B. The Company said it has the flexibility to reduce annual capital spending to the range of $1.2-$1.4B in 2021, excluding Superior Refinery rebuild costs, while maintaining a strong production base and current downstream throughput capacity.