Thinly traded micro cap RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) perks up 3% premarket on light volume in reaction to the launch of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Yeliva (opaganib) in severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen.

The primary endpoint of the 270-subject study is the proportion of patients requiring mechanical ventilation by day 14 compared to placebo (both in addition to standard-of-care treatment).

The independent Data Monitoring Board will conduct a preliminary futility analysis when ~100 subjects have been assessed for the primary endpoint.