Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Q2 normalized FFO per share of 38 cents matches the consensus estimate of vs. 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $291.8M misses the average analyst estimate of $310.9M and increased from $192.5M in the year-ago quarter.

MPW falls 0.7% in premarket trading.

Sees annual run-rate of $1.68-$1.71 per share for NFFO.

Expects CY2020 cash rent and interest collections of 98%; deferrals of current rent and interest due will end by Q4 and amounts remaining unpaid will be collected according to defined repayment arrangements.

In Q3, MPW expects to acquire St. Francis Medical Center in Los Angeles County, CA, for $300M and a GAAP yield near 9% in conjunction with Prime Healthcare's purchase of the operations from Verity Health.

"During the past three months we have been able to execute on some of those transactions bringing our total 2020 investments to date to $3.1B," said Chairman, President and CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. "Between now and the end of the year, we expect to be able to capitalize on other opportunities as well."

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

