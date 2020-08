Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Q2 results:

Revenues: $1,444.6M (+20.1%); Soliris: $975.5M (-0.5%); Ultomiris: $251.1M (+363.3%); Strensiq: $184.3M (+30.4%); Kanuma: $33.6M (+28.2%).

Net loss: ($1,068.1M); loss/share: ($4.84); non-GAAP Net Income: $702.2M (+16.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.11 (+17.8%).

CF Ops: $1,339.6M (+38.3%).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $5,550M - 5,600M from $5,230M - 5,330M vs. average analyst expectation of 5,390M; Soliris/Ultomiris revenues: $4,725 - 4,755M from $4,495M - 4,570M; EPS: $0.96 - 1.30 from $8.14 - 8.47; non-GAAP EPS: $10.65 - 10.95 from $10.45 - 10.75. The midpoint of analyst expectations is $10.83.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

