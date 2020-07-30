For Q4 preliminary results, Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) +6.7% PM, expects net revenue in the range of $937-$949M, EBIT between $173-$177M, and adjusted EBITDA of $262-$266M.

The company states that COVID-19 driven activity for the vaccines and treatments had a positive impact on the Biologics segment; strong demand for recent product launches within the Oral and Specialty Delivery segment contributed more to the quarter than expected.

Due to the convertible preferred stock accounting for as a derivative, Catalent expects to record a Q4 gain affecting the EBIT.

Q4 results are scheduled for August 31, 2020 before market opens.

