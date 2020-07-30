Donald Trump minutes ago suggested a delay in the presidential election "until people can properly, securely and safely vote."

In other news, initial jobless claims remain stubbornly in the 1.4M range, suggesting the quick bounce in jobs in May and June may not be sustained. And in old news at this point, the government reported a one-third contraction in GDP in Q2, roughly inline with expectations.

Add it up, and the 10-year Treasury yield is down three basis points to a new record-low of 0.546%. TLT +0.65% , TBT -1.4% premarket