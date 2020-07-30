CNBC sources say the EU will launch an antitrust investigation into Google's (GOOG,GOOGL) $2.1B Fitbit acquisition (NYSE:FIT) next week.

The European Commissions' preliminary review period for the deal ends on August 4, and then the watchdog will start a full-scale, four-month investigation.

Google statement: "The wearables space is crowded, and we believe the combination of Google and Fitbit’s hardware efforts will increase competition in the sector, benefiting consumers and making the next generation of devices better and more affordable."

Starting a probe suggests the EU wasn't satisfied with Alphabet's offer to not use FIT health data in targeted ads.