Kellogg +2.9% on Q2 earnings beat

Kellogg (NYSE:K) Q2 reports organic net sales of $3.57B (+9.2% Y/Y) beating consensus by $160M

Organic net sales in North America up 11%, reported operating profit +44%, as higher sales, operating leverage, delayed investment, and a decrease in one-time charges. Covid-19 led to higher demand of packaged foods.

Europe organic sales up 4%, operating profit +157%, due to a reduction in one-time charges, higher net sales, and brand investment that was delayed to the second half because of the pandemic.

Organic sales: Latin America +14%, Asia Pacific +5%

2020 Guidance: Organic net sales growth 5% Y/Y, up from previous guidance of +1-2%, currency-neutral adjusted operating profit growth -1% Y/Y an improvement from previous guidance of -4%, Currency-neutral adjusted EPS -1% Y/Y, previous guidance of -(3-4)%.

Shares +2.9% PM to $70.94

