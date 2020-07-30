Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) Q2 comprehensive income of $1.94B jumped from $622M in Q1 and $1.83B in Q2 2019, driven by higher investment gains and lower credit-related expense.

Serious delinquency rate for single-family business increased to 2.48% from 0.60% in Q1, driven by an increase in loans in forbearance due to the pandemic.

Q2 net interest income of $2.88B rose from $2.79B in Q1 and slipped from $2.93B in Q2 2019.

Net investment gains of $670M vs. loss of $835M in Q1 and $1.51B gain in Q2 2019.

Credit-related expense of $731M compares with $1.08B in Q1 and $60M in Q2 2019.

Q2 net revenue of $4.15B, vs. consensus of $2.95B, jumped from $2.42B in Q1 and $3.21B in the year-ago quarter.

Total equity/net worth increased to $11.4B from $9.5B on March 31, 2020.

