Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) slumps 20% premarket on increased volume in apparent response to preliminary data from a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating neoantigen vaccine GEN-009, combined with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) (either Merck's Keytruda or Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo), in patients with solid tumors.

Three of the first five subjects responded to GEN-009 per RECIST criteria, one complete and two partial. The responses showed accelerated tumor shrinkage beyond CPI therapy. Overall, all five responded, two complete and three partial.

Management reviewed the data this morning via webcast. A copy of the presentation will be archived for 30 days in the Investor Relations section of its website.