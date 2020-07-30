Blink Charging Hellas, a JV between Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +25% PM and Eunice Energy Group, and Nissan Nik. I. Theocharakis S.A, entered into a strategic partnership for development and promotion of e-mobility in Greece.

The partnership is for the development of a charging infrastructure network at official Nissan Greece locations; establishes formal cooperation at Nissan dealerships and authorized partners across Greece with the deployment of Blink chargers readily available in public areas at the dealerships.

Home EV chargers with preferential pricing packages exclusively for in-country Nissan customers will also be provided by both the companies.

"This is another exciting opportunity to expand the Blink Charging footprint internationally. Blink Charging Hellas is making extraordinary progress in Greece, which was highlighted in their event at the U.S. Embassy last week and this announcement with Nissan," chairman & CEO Michael D. Farkas commented.

Previously: Blink Charging high on EnerSys collaboration for developing DCFC systems (July 28)