Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) -1.6% pre-market after reporting an adjusted Q2 loss compared to a year-ago profit, as COVID-19 lockdown measures hurt demand for its products.

GAAP net income totaled $1.3B, compared to year-ago net income of $612M, including a $1.8B gain related to inventory valuation.

Q2 throughput tumbled 22% Y/Y to 2.32M bbl/day, while refining margins plunged 58% to $1.08B.

But lower prices for crude helped cut total costs by ~70%, helping Valero's loss come in a bit lighter than forecast even as revenue missed estimates.

The company says it saw a rapid recovery in demand for refined products as it moved through the quarter.

Valero expects to invest $2.1B of capital in 2020, with 60% toward sustaining the business and 40% for growth projects.