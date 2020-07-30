Market tumbles as interest rates slide, jobless claims stay high
Jul. 30, 2020 9:32 AM ETXAUUSD:CURBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor81 Comments
- Stocks are slumping early as pessimism about the economic recovery and sliding rates created some risk aversion.
- Sentiment also took a hit after President Trump floated the idea of delaying the election.
- The S&P is down 1%, the Dow is falling 1.2% and the Nasdaq is off 0.7%.
- Trump amped up his opposition of mail-in voting and asked on Twitter if the election should be delayed "until people can properly, securely and safely vote". Futures sank when the tweet hit, but recovered slightly into the opening bell.
- Q2 GDP was expectedly bleak, but more salient for the market, weekly jobless claims remain persistently high at 1.4M, with continuing claims jumping by 1M. That's raising the possibility of a very weak July payrolls number next week (estimates are currently for +2.25M).
- Rates continue to slide, with the 10-year yield 0.54%, which would be a record low close. Real 10-year rates are also in record territory at -0.98%.
- Among sectors, Energy is plunging, off 3.5%, as crude prices slumped 2.5% on demand worries. Financials are down 2.5%, following rates downhill. Every sector is in the red.
- Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is retreating, off 0.7%, after making a run at $2,000/oz. yesterday.
Diversion at the bell: SPY vs. TLT