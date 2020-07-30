Baxter International (BAX -6.5% ) Q2 results:

Revenues: $2,718M (-4.1%); Renal Care: $919M (+1%); Medication Delivery: $612M (-11%); Pharmaceuticals: $485M (-10%); Clinical Nutrition: $219M (+2%); Advanced Surgery: $168M (-27%); Acute Therapies: $186M (+41%); Other: $129M (+6%).

Net Income: $246M (-21.4%); EPS: $0.48 (-20.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: $329M (-24.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.64 (-23.8%).

CF Ops: $648M (+11.7%).

2020 Guidance: GAAP sales growth: (1%) - 1%; GAAP EPS: $2.40 - $2.50; non-GAAP EPS: $3.00 - 3.10. The midpoint of analyst expectation is $3.31.

For comparison purposes, original Q1 outlook was 4% - 5% sales growth; non-GAAP EPS: $0.72 - 0.74. Subsequent guidance, until today, was withdrawn due to pandemic disruptions.

Previously: Baxter EPS misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (July 30)