Agritek (OTCPK:AGTK) is offering a non-brokered, private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $1.5M for its new wholly-owned subsidiary Maxx eSports.

Up to 6M units at $0.25/unit will be offered; each unit will be comprised of one share in the capital stock of Maxx eSports and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.50/share, which is exercisable for two years from closing date.

Maxx eSports Inc. has negotiated management contracts and live streaming tournament events with four Tier One eSports Teams based in Europe and Asian markets.

Proceeds will be used for current eSports team tournaments, live streaming technology platform, activities, and current general working capital purposes.

Agritek shareholders will receive a dividend share of Maxx eSports on the dividend record date when announced upon the S-1 filing expected to be filed in August 2020.