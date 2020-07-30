A strong earnings and revenue beat by O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is leading to a rally in the autoparts sector.

Shares of ORLY were up 6.3% in trading Thursday. Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) were up 2.5% and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) were up 3.7%.

Investors may be betting that the Do It Yourself (DIY) trends that boosted ORLY will help rivals as well.

O'Reilly announced an EPS beat of $2.96 on Thursday with revenue also ahead of expectations. Revenue of $3.1 billion grew 19% Y/Y and beat consensus estimates by $460 million.

Comparable same store sales were a highlight of the quarter. ORLY announced sales surged 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year, versus a consensus estimate of 0.6% growth.

