Eni (E -7.4% ) has announced its capital spending to be ~35% lower than the original budget for 2020 and 30% lower for 2021, with €2.6B in anticipated cuts next year. The cut is mainly in its upstream business due to the collapse in oil prices and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as because of the extension of force majeure in Libya for the FY 2020.

1H hydrocarbon production of 1.74 million boe/d came in 5.1% lower due to lower gas demand, mainly in Egypt, and lower volumes in Libya

Adjusted net loss was 714M, compared with a profit a year earlier, though narrower than analysts' estimate of 1.11B.

Expects 2020 oil and gas production to average 1.71-1.76 Mboe/day, down from 1.75-1.80 Mboe/day estimated in April.

The company now sees its full-year dividend at 55 euro cents a share, compared with an expectation of 89 euro cents back in February, as the pandemic crisis erased the quarterly profit