Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.6% ) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.07 exceeds the $1.04 consensus estimate and increased from 94 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Sees Q3 data revenue of $575M-$580M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $576.9M; compares with $574M in Q2.

Sees Q3 adjusted operating expenses of $580M-$590M; Q2 adjusted operating expenses were $575M, up from $540M in Q2 2019.

Sees full-year 2020 adjusted operating expenses of $2.32B-$2.37B.

Q2 total revenue of $1.40B (vs. $1.39B consensus) increased from $1.30B a year ago.

Q2 Data and Listing segment revenue of $685M increased 3% Y/Y.

Q2 Trading and Clearing segment revenue of $710M rose 12% Y/Y.

Previously: IntercontinentalExchange EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 30)