Newmont (NEM -0.5% ) tips lower at the open following mixed Q2 results as earnings edged expectations while revenues came up a bit short of estimates, even while benefiting from a surge in gold prices.

Newmont says its averaged realized gold price jumped 31% to $1,724/oz. in the quarter.

But its attributable gold production fell 21% Y/Y to 1.26M oz., as COVID-19 lockdowns led to the temporary closure of some of its mine sites, while all-in sustaining costs climbed 8% to $1,097/oz.

Newmont maintains FY 2020 attributable gold production guidance of ~6M oz. at AISC of $1,015/oz.

The company expects full-year capital spending of $1.4B, due to reductions in non-essential activities and changes to the development capital schedule for Tanami Expansion 2, which defers some expenditure to 2021.