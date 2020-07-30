ViacomCBS (VIAC -2.5% , VIACA -2.3% ) has begun its expansion of streaming service CBS All Access, highlighting a plan to bring its offerings to more than 20,000 TV episodes and movies.

More than 3,500 episodes across the company's brand portfolio are being added, including series from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel and others.

It also plans its first spin-off from hit franchise SpongeBob SquarePants: Kamp Koral, an original series premiering next year.

A new user interface with enhanced personalization and discovery has begun rolling out today.

A full rebranding will come in an early 2021 launch.