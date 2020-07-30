Pluralsight's (NASDAQ:PS) Q2 results beat estimates and posted an 11% Y/Y billings growth to $89. Billings from business customers were up 12% to $77.7M.

Commenting on the results, Needham says Pluralsight's billings growth beat expectations and "is likely the trough in the current COVID-driven macro."

Non-GAAP gross margin improved from 78% in last year's period to 81%.

Cash used in operations totaled $9.3M with negative FCF of $18M.

For Q3, PS sees $95-96M in revenue (consensus: $93.66M) and a loss per share of $0.05-0.06 (consensus: $0.10 loss). The FY20 outlook sees $375-390M in revenue (consensus: $397.14M) and a $0.19-0.27 loss per share (consensus: $0.38 loss).

Deeper dive: Pluralsight's Q2 earnings call transcript.