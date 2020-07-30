Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says it exceeded its full-year iron ore estimates with record Q4 shipments on strong demand for the steelmaking ingredient from China.

Fortescue says it shipped 47.3M metric tons of iron ore in the June quarter, up from 46.6M mt in the year-ago quarter and ahead of 46.1M mt analyst consensus.

For the full year, the company shipped 178.2M mt and forecasts shipments of 175M-180M mt for the year ahead.

Fortescue's costs edged 2% higher than a year ago to $13.02 per wet mt due to impacts from COVID-19.

The miner also raised cost projections for the Eliwana Mine and Rail project in Western Australia to $1.325B-$1.375B from $1.275B, due partly to costs associated with COVID-19 impacts; first ore is expected on train in December.