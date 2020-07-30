Eros International (EROS -1.5% ) and STX Entertainment have completed their merger, becoming Eros STX Global.

The new company - bringing together an on-the-rise mini-major Hollywood studio with a leader in Bollywood entertainment - is capitalized with $125M in new equity funding, along with a $350M credit facility led by JPMorgan.

It's planning a rebranded website launch in September, along with migrating to a new NYSE ticker, ESXI.

Headquarters will be in Burbank, Calif., and Mumbai; it will continue to be domiciled in Isle of Man in the Irish Sea.

The company says it has "superior" liquidity, with $254M in pro forma net debt and $144M in pro forma cash, along with revolving credit.

It had announced the merger plan in April.

Eros also reported Q4 earnings today, with EBITDA jumping to $54.8M from a year-ago 13.1M.