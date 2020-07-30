Overstock.com (OSTK +12.6% ) reports Q2 results that beat top-line estimate by $102.34M on revenue of $782.54M, posting a massive increase of 109% Y/Y; thanks to its tZERO and Medici blockchain business ventures.

tZERO ATS trading volume was a record 931K shares, a 231% increase Y/Y; total tZERO Crypto app users up 100% YTD.

Gross profit margin rose 321 bps to 23%.

Overstock retail business more than doubled Y/Y with contribution margin increased to 12.9% from 10.5% a year ago.

"The number of new customers more than tripled year over year. Importantly, our customers are buying our core products—home furnishings—from the safety of their homes as part of the country's new normal," said CEO Jonathan Johnson.

Net income turned around to $36M, showing an improvement of $61M from the same period last year.

YTD free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved $237M Y/Y with cash balance standing at $319M at the quarter end.

Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

Previously: Overstock.com EPS beats by $1.07, beats on revenue (July 30)