Impossible Foods announces that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is rolling out Impossible Burger grounds at 2,100 stores, starting today.

The product will also be available through Walmart's website and app.

CFO David Lee to Business Insider: "It's a major milestone for Impossible Foods. Around nine out of consumers in retail are really close — 10 or 15 miles — to a Walmart."

Impossible Burger is now sold at over 8,000 grocery stores across the U.S. after the company grew its retail presence by 50x in the past three months.