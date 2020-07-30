Impossible Foods announces that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is rolling out Impossible Burger grounds at 2,100 stores, starting today.
The product will also be available through Walmart's website and app.
CFO David Lee to Business Insider: "It's a major milestone for Impossible Foods. Around nine out of consumers in retail are really close — 10 or 15 miles — to a Walmart."
Impossible Burger is now sold at over 8,000 grocery stores across the U.S. after the company grew its retail presence by 50x in the past three months.
Shares of Impossible rival Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are down 2.4% to $123.66.