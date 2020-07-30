During Q2, Qumu's (QUMU -0.6% ) cloud-based video technology platform traffic exceeded 8M viewers, 360% increase in platform usage from the end of 1Q20.

"This fundamental shift in video usage for both internal and external communication has resulted in rapid technology adoption among organizations new to video, as well as significant expansion within enterprises that already have a platform in place," president & CEO TJ Kennedy commented.

Amid the pandemic imposing work-at-home and virtualizing events, organizations seek Qumu's assistance in extending the functionality of popular enterprise collaboration tools like Zoom, Webex and Teams.

Mr. Kennedy notes that while savings and efficiencies have arised through investments in video infrastructure, the post pandemic scenario also looks positive as video would have solidified its position for communication and engagement. Previously: Qumu reaffirms FY20 revenue outlook (July 29)