Las Vegas Sands (LVS, +2.2% ) is one of the few winners in the Consumer Discretionary sector on some bullish news out of Macau.

Macau will start issuing visas again for mainland residents starting Aug. 12, Bloomberg reports. Tourist visas will not yet be issued, but it will process "business, government, family or student-related visas".

Wynn (WYNN, -0.2% ), which also has a strong Macau presence, is edging down slightly.

Nevada gaming win for June, out yesterday, looked like it was heading in the right direction.