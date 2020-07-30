AngloGold Ashanti (AU -2.3% ) says Kelvin Dushnisky will step down from his role as CEO on Sept. 1; no explanation is provided, though the company says Dushnisky leaves it "in solid shape, with robust cash flows aiding ongoing debt reduction."

CFO Christine Ramon is appointed interim CEO; she has served an AngloGold's management team for the past six years after spending seven years as CFO at Sasol.

Dushnisky left Barrick Gold in August 2018 after joining the company in 2002 and spending three years as its president.