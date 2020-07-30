Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF -7.1% ) 1H underlying EBITDA fell 39% Y/Y to $3.4B, as coronavirus-related lockdowns hit production and it said it was halving its interim dividend.

Declared an interim dividend of $0.28/share, down 55% from a year earlier but in line with its 40% payout policy.

This month, Anglo stuck to most of the full-year production targets after lockdowns hit its output of diamonds, iron ore, coal, platinum and palladium.

Overall output was down 11% and revenues decreased 16%. These reductions were partially offset by strong performances from the company's Brazilian iron-ore and Chilean copper operations.

Anglo also suffered operational incidents at its platinum unit in South Africa and in its Australian metallurgical coal mine.

Net debt increased to $7.6B at a 21% gearing, owing to investment in growth and temporary working capital build-up at De Beers and PGMs.